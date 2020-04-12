EchoLink Price Up 2.1% Over Last Week (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 12th. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $431,543.99 and $50,209.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EchoLink token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including LBank, HitBTC, Huobi and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00054257 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.60 or 0.04551279 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00065991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00037056 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014438 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009431 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003386 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo.

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC, LBank and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

