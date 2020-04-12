EDC Blockchain (EDC) Price Hits $0.0050 on Exchanges

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges including LocalTrade, P2PB2B, DigiFinex and DDEX. During the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 82.8% lower against the US dollar. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $13.47 million and $6,623.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00033284 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00056710 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,146.25 or 1.00600744 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000128 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00068855 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000611 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001459 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide.

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, LocalTrade, DDEX, P2PB2B and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

