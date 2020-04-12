Eden Trading Up 8.1% Over Last Week (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Eden token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, BitForex and IDEX. In the last seven days, Eden has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. Eden has a market capitalization of $689,546.93 and approximately $477,523.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014370 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 85.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.64 or 0.02731037 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00206977 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00053226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00048383 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Eden Profile

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio. The official website for Eden is edenchain.io.

Buying and Selling Eden

Eden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitForex, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

