Edgeless (EDG) Price Tops $0.0084

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 16.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 12th. Edgeless has a market cap of $982,598.87 and $221.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeless token can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, ABCC, HitBTC and Tidex. Over the last seven days, Edgeless has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.25 or 0.02803572 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00206509 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 92.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00053139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00050202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Edgeless Token Profile

Edgeless’ launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edgeless’ official message board is medium.com/edgeless. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, ABCC, Upbit, Livecoin, Tidex, Liqui and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

