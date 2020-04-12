Einsteinium One Day Volume Reaches $95,745.00 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000567 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Poloniex and Upbit. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $8.83 million and approximately $95,745.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00608820 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014335 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008204 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 321.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 219,620,398 coins. Einsteinium’s official message board is emc2slack.herokuapp.com. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Einsteinium Coin Trading

Einsteinium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Poloniex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

