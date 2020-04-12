ELA Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $4.10 Million (ELAC)

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 12th. ELA Coin has a market cap of $4.10 million and $612,451.00 worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELA Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and DigiFinex. During the last week, ELA Coin has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014240 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.51 or 0.02784734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00206510 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00053184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00050041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About ELA Coin

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. The official message board for ELA Coin is medium.com/@elamachain. ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain. ELA Coin’s official website is www.elamachain.io.

ELA Coin Token Trading

ELA Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELA Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELA Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

