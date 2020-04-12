Electra (ECA) Price Up 36.2% This Week

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last week, Electra has traded up 36.2% against the US dollar. One Electra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinFalcon, Cryptopia, CoinBene and Novaexchange. Electra has a market capitalization of $5.13 million and approximately $2,605.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Electra

ECA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,534,248,402 coins and its circulating supply is 28,667,091,849 coins. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, CoinFalcon, CoinBene, Cryptopia, Fatbtc, Cryptohub and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

