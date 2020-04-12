Electroneum Price Hits $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $20.67 million and approximately $108,488.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre, Cryptomate, CoinBene and Liquid.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,061,803,244 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Electroneum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bitbns, Kucoin, Liquid, Cryptohub, TradeOgre, CoinBene and Cryptomate. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

