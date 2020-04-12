Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.15.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,274,935.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 836,657 shares of company stock valued at $118,138,971. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,415,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,068,686. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.71. The stock has a market cap of $139.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $147.87.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

