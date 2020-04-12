Ellaism 24-Hour Volume Tops $6.00 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 12th. Ellaism has a total market cap of $16,866.56 and approximately $6.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.77 or 0.02293176 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00076058 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io.

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.