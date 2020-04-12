Ellaism (ELLA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.00

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. Ellaism has a market cap of $17,568.19 and $3.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ellaism has traded 9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.70 or 0.02303989 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00076852 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io.

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

