Elrond Market Capitalization Tops $8.47 Million (ERD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Elrond token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Bilaxy, Binance DEX and Dcoin. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Elrond has a market capitalization of $8.47 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elrond alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.52 or 0.02757604 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00205608 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00051529 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00049371 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Elrond Token Profile

Elrond was first traded on March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,932,115,041 tokens. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elrond Token Trading

Elrond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Binance DEX, Dcoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.