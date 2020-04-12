Elysium (ELS) Market Capitalization Reaches $1,192.00

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 94% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Elysium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the US dollar. Elysium has a total market cap of $1,192.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00609010 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014253 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008138 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Elysium Coin Profile

Elysium (CRYPTO:ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

