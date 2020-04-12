Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.83.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EBS shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $62.64 on Friday. Emergent Biosolutions has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $71.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.21 and its 200 day moving average is $55.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.10). Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $360.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 3,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $188,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $60,104.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,421 shares in the company, valued at $995,933.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,806 shares of company stock worth $11,315,420 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Emergent Biosolutions during the third quarter valued at $50,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 1,105.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Emergent Biosolutions during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Emergent Biosolutions during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

