Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of EMP.A stock opened at C$29.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.19. Empire has a one year low of C$23.88 and a one year high of C$37.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

In related news, Director Robert G. C. Sobey sold 1,500 shares of Empire stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.23, for a total value of C$46,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,840 shares in the company, valued at C$276,073.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EMP.A shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Empire from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Empire from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. CIBC upgraded Empire from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Empire from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Empire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$34.67.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

