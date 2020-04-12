Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.38.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE ESRT opened at $9.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.02. Empire State Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.09 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 46.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $26,555,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,830,000 after buying an additional 195,618 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 819,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,434,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

