Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,280,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,618 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.26% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $31,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 359.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $15.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.02.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.09 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESRT. Citigroup cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.