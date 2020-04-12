Energo Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Energo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Coinrail, Gate.io, Coinnest and CoinEgg. Energo has a total market capitalization of $88,078.78 and $53.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energo has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Energo alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00054251 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.52 or 0.04374528 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00065881 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00037024 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005636 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014265 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009244 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003343 BTC.

About Energo

TSL is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com. The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs.

Buying and Selling Energo

Energo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Coinnest, CoinBene, Coinrail and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.