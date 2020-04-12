Energycoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.00 (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 12th. Energycoin has a market cap of $118,157.86 and approximately $1.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Energycoin has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012187 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Energycoin Profile

ENRG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energycoin

Energycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

