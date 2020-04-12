Engie SA (EPA:ENGI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Engie SA (EPA:ENGI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €14.85 ($17.27).

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENGI shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.90 ($19.65) price target on Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.10 ($19.88) target price on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

EPA:ENGI opened at €9.89 ($11.50) on Friday. Engie has a 1 year low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a 1 year high of €15.16 ($17.63). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €14.21.

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

