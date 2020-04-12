EnterCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $86.00 (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded down 39.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $7,363.08 and approximately $86.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EnterCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including Instant Bitex and Crex24. In the last week, EnterCoin has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00054250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000725 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.88 or 0.04472117 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00066366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00037053 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014238 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009249 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003401 BTC.

About EnterCoin

ENTRC is a token. It launched on October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,191,164 tokens. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin.

EnterCoin Token Trading

EnterCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

