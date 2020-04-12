Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $16.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average is $25.06. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 19,700 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,849,110.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 208,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $5,035,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,010,700 shares of company stock valued at $23,714,970. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 11.3% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 135,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 13,822 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 33.3% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 25,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 26.9% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 96.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 31,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.