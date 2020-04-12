EOS Market Cap Achieves $2.36 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, EOS has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $2.36 billion and approximately $2.70 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.56 or 0.00036165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kraken, BitMart, Cryptopia and COSS.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000174 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,018,430,170 coins and its circulating supply is 921,730,159 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Rfinex, ABCC, DragonEX, Coinone, BitFlip, Kraken, BtcTrade.im, Bibox, DigiFinex, Ovis, BCEX, BitMart, DOBI trade, ChaoEX, COSS, IDAX, Vebitcoin, OKEx, OpenLedger DEX, QBTC, Kuna, CoinTiger, Coindeal, Tidex, Tidebit, HitBTC, CoinExchange, TOPBTC, Upbit, WazirX, Bithumb, IDCM, OTCBTC, Zebpay, Neraex, YoBit, Hotbit, Kucoin, Mercatox, Cryptomate, Coinrail, Poloniex, C2CX, ZB.COM, CoinBene, Livecoin, Exrates, Instant Bitex, EXX, Binance, Cryptopia, RightBTC, BigONE, Coinbe, Fatbtc, Cobinhood, Bilaxy, Exmo, Bitbns, Bitfinex, Coinsuper, CPDAX, Gate.io, OEX, GOPAX, Liqui, CoinEx, Koinex, Huobi, Bit-Z and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

