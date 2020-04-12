eosDAC (EOSDAC) Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, eosDAC has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar. One eosDAC token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, OpenLedger DEX, ZB.COM and DragonEX. eosDAC has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $43,733.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

eosDAC Profile

EOSDAC is a token. It launched on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac.

eosDAC Token Trading

eosDAC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, OTCBTC, DragonEX, Bitbns, ZB.COM, Hotbit, Gate.io and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

