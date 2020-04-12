eosDAC Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 12th. One eosDAC token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitbns, OTCBTC, OpenLedger DEX and DragonEX. eosDAC has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $45,881.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, eosDAC has traded 36.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

eosDAC Profile

eosDAC (EOSDAC) is a token. It was first traded on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac. The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac.

Buying and Selling eosDAC

eosDAC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OpenLedger DEX, Hotbit, DragonEX, OTCBTC, Bitbns, Bibox and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

