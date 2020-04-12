EOSDT (EOSDT) Price Reaches $1.01

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. In the last seven days, EOSDT has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One EOSDT token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00014501 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network and HitBTC. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $1,644.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014343 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $190.23 or 0.02723296 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 86.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00207433 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00053042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00048510 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT's total supply is 2,623,922 tokens. The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com. EOSDT's official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt.

The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOSDT

EOSDT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

