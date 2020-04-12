EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,930,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.15% of EQT worth $31,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 135,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in EQT by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 634,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth about $3,068,000. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Several research firms have commented on EQT. ValuEngine raised shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on EQT from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on EQT from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. EQT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.91.

EQT stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.63. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $21.82.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.67 million. EQT had a negative net margin of 27.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.