Era Swap (ES) Market Capitalization Reaches $561,542.63

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Era Swap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Era Swap has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Era Swap has a total market cap of $561,542.63 and approximately $947,288.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Era Swap alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00054990 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $285.41 or 0.04254649 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00067342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036974 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005641 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014941 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009782 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Era Swap Token Profile

Era Swap (CRYPTO:ES) is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 1,307,190,876 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,128,816 tokens. Era Swap’s official website is eraswap.life.

Buying and Selling Era Swap

Era Swap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Era Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Era Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Era Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Era Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.