Ether-1 (ETHO) Price Hits $0.0046 on Major Exchanges

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, Ether-1 has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. One Ether-1 coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. Ether-1 has a market cap of $204,225.85 and $22,422.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ether-1 alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004799 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00065274 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00379085 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00001045 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00013603 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009377 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012573 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001556 BTC.

About Ether-1

Ether-1 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 44,176,771 coins. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether-1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether-1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.