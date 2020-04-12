Ether-1 Price Up 2.2% This Week (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 12th. During the last week, Ether-1 has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Ether-1 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. Ether-1 has a market cap of $192,127.44 and $24,202.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003645 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00067188 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00374634 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00001034 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014101 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009284 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012684 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Ether-1 Profile

Ether-1 (ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 44,176,771 coins. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

