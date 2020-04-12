Ethereum Classic (ETC) Market Cap Reaches $624.70 Million

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $5.37 or 0.00075984 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinut, Coinsuper, Liquid and ChaoEX. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $624.70 million and approximately $1.46 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.03 or 0.02306468 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Coinbase Pro, C-CEX, RightBTC, HBUS, CoinExchange, CoinEx, Coinut, ChaoEX, BTC Trade UA, Bittrex, BTC Markets, Exmo, Cryptopia, Gatehub, C2CX, Bitsane, Kraken, Bibox, Coinhub, Poloniex, Bitbns, BCEX, Ovis, Coinnest, Coinsuper, Liquid, Exrates, BitForex, Upbit, CoinEgg, OKEx, FCoin, Huobi, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Crex24, Instant Bitex, Bitfinex, LBank, QBTC, Koineks, Cryptomate, Bit-Z, Korbit, Indodax, YoBit, OKCoin International, CPDAX, Bithumb, LiteBit.eu, EXX, HitBTC, CoinTiger, BtcTrade.im, Coinroom, ABCC, BigONE, Kucoin, ZB.COM, Coinone, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.