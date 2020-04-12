EvenCoin (EVN) Market Cap Tops $289,186.39

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One EvenCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox and BTC-Alpha. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $289,186.39 and $384,427.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003507 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00066760 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00377657 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00001033 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00014081 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009320 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012692 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001617 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io.

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.