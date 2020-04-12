Everex (EVX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $357,348.00

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Everex has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Everex has a total market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $357,348.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everex token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00002127 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, IDEX, BX Thailand and Huobi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.62 or 0.02763898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00206715 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00051660 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00049937 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Everex Token Profile

Everex’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io.

Everex Token Trading

Everex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, IDEX, BX Thailand, Mercatox, OKEx, Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

