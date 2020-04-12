Everex (EVX) Price Hits $0.14

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Everex token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00002105 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, HitBTC and BX Thailand. Everex has a market capitalization of $3.28 million and $389,814.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everex has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 39.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014607 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $185.52 or 0.02705187 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00203008 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00052905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047587 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Everex Token Profile

Everex was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The official website for Everex is www.everex.io. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, HitBTC, IDEX, OKEx, Binance, Huobi, Mercatox and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

