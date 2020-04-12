Everipedia Achieves Market Cap of $7.81 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 12th. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $7.81 million and $289,079.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Everipedia token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, DragonEX, Upbit and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Everipedia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.62 or 0.02763898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00206715 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00051660 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00049937 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,009,647,791 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,531,463,001 tokens. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

Everipedia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, BigONE, Bitfinex, OTCBTC, DragonEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.