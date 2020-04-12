Evil Coin Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week (EVIL)

Evil Coin (CURRENCY:EVIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Evil Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Evil Coin has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Evil Coin has a total market capitalization of $33,160.80 and approximately $9.00 worth of Evil Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000402 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 120.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000267 BTC.

JobsCoin (JOBS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Evil Coin Profile

Evil Coin (CRYPTO:EVIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2015. Evil Coin’s total supply is 21,020,383 coins. Evil Coin’s official website is evilcoin.xyz. Evil Coin’s official Twitter account is @Evil_Coin.

Buying and Selling Evil Coin

Evil Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evil Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evil Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evil Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

