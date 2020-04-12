EVOS Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges (EVOS)

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One EVOS coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. EVOS has a market capitalization of $10,910.61 and $2,108.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EVOS has traded 148% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

inSure (SURE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000242 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008427 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00611034 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014597 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014856 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EVOS Coin Profile

EVOS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2018. EVOS’s total supply is 10,606,778 coins. EVOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. EVOS’s official website is www.evos.one.

Buying and Selling EVOS

EVOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EVOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EVOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

