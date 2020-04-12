ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $479.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, CoinExchange, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $199,061.75 and approximately $479.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Upbit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

