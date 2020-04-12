ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $254.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) will announce $254.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $245.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $257.30 million. ExlService posted sales of $239.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ExlService will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $980.80 million to $1.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.11 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on EXLS shares. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on ExlService from $87.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on ExlService from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ExlService from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $90,841.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,032.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $74,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,155 shares of company stock worth $1,895,667. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 259,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 38,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXLS opened at $55.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. ExlService has a 52 week low of $40.61 and a 52 week high of $79.78.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

