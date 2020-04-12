EXMR Price Up 9,902.1% Over Last Week (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last seven days, EXMR has traded 9,902.1% higher against the dollar. EXMR has a market capitalization of $36.20 million and $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMR token can now be purchased for about $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001478 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000997 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 100.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000112 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EXMR Profile

EXMR (EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. The official message board for EXMR is medium.com/@eXMR. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EXMR is exmrfoundation.org.

EXMR Token Trading

EXMR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR using one of the exchanges listed above.

