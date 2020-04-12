Exosis Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,813.00 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last week, Exosis has traded 89.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Exosis has a market cap of $54,034.51 and approximately $4,813.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00002195 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Exrates and Escodex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,708.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.83 or 0.02293165 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.18 or 0.03371585 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00599803 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015196 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00776380 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00075924 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00025929 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00523933 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014928 BTC.

About Exosis

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis' total supply is 532,046 coins and its circulating supply is 367,046 coins. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org.

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Escodex and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

