Expanse (EXP) Price Reaches $0.0240 on Top Exchanges

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Expanse has a market cap of $451,834.53 and approximately $381.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Expanse has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One Expanse coin can now be bought for about $0.0240 or 0.00000359 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Upbit, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Profile

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex, YoBit and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

