Expanse (EXP) Price Tops $0.0243 on Major Exchanges

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 12th. Over the last week, Expanse has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Expanse has a market capitalization of $456,123.53 and approximately $242.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Expanse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000353 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, BiteBTC, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bittrex, YoBit and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

