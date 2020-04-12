Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Extended Stay America stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.00. 6,465,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,187,241. Extended Stay America has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $18.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.91.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $272.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.95 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

