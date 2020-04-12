Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to report earnings per share of $0.94 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.93. Fabrinet reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.21 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

NYSE FN traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.30. The stock had a trading volume of 211,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Fabrinet has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $71.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.86.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $143,731.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,800.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,243 shares of company stock worth $572,471 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fabrinet by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

