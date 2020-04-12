Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 476,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.29% of Fabrinet worth $30,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,526,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 162,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 64,055 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,419,000 after purchasing an additional 51,166 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Fabrinet by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 770,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,938,000 after purchasing an additional 48,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Fabrinet by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 147,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,551,000 after purchasing an additional 45,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

FN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Fabrinet stock opened at $60.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.96. Fabrinet has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $71.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,352.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,243 shares of company stock worth $572,471. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

