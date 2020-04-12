Faceter One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,552.00 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 12th. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $473,424.18 and approximately $1,552.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $10.39, $50.98 and $5.60. During the last week, Faceter has traded up 64.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Faceter alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00054367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $311.51 or 0.04410461 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00066542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00037043 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014080 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009123 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,590,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,571,949 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io.

Faceter Coin Trading

Faceter can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $18.94, $24.68, $51.55, $10.39, $20.33, $50.98, $33.94, $5.60, $13.77, $32.15 and $24.43. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.