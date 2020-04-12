FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $242.73.

FDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.30, for a total transaction of $630,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,918,975.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.86, for a total transaction of $440,233.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,339.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,067 shares of company stock worth $8,661,538 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 8.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 70.0% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 137,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDS traded up $8.19 on Friday, hitting $279.16. 362,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.96 and its 200 day moving average is $264.32. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $195.22 and a fifty-two week high of $310.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 58.78%. The company had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.80%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

