Fantom Price Reaches $0.0034 (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Fantom has a total market cap of $6.09 million and $2.06 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantom token can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Bilaxy, IDEX and Hotbit. During the last week, Fantom has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fantom alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.77 or 0.02705714 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 88.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00205845 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00053050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00048119 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Fantom Token Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bibox, Kucoin, Hotbit, DDEX, Bgogo and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.