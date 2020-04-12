FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 86.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 288,400 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.25% of FARO Technologies worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,726 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,452,000 after buying an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 420,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after buying an additional 16,487 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

FARO Technologies stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.15. The stock has a market cap of $815.85 million, a P/E ratio of 144.84 and a beta of 1.47. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $64.99.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.24. FARO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $104.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. FARO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

